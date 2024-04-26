Advertisement
92 Year old voter casts vote

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Voting is being held for second phase of Lok Sabha elections today. Meanwhile, voting is being held on 18 seats in 13 states. This includes all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 out of 28 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan and 8 each in Maharashtra and UP. Voting is also taking place on 7 seats in MP and 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar. Apart from this, today is the voting day for 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, a unique picture has come to light when a 92 year old woman reached to cast her vote.

