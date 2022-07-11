NewsVideos

94-year-old sprinter Bhagwani Devi creates history, wins gold at WMAC

Age is just a number and 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi has just proven it, and Bhagwani Devi, a 94-year-old sprinter from India has created history and she has won gold in the 100m sprint at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland.

