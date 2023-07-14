trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635220
96 thousand crore deal between Modi-Macron!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 09:44 AM IST
PM Modi in France: PM Narendra Modi has reached France on Thursday to attend the Bastille Day parade as a special guest. There will be a deal of 96 thousand crores between Modi and Macron. Indian Navy will get 26 Rafale fighter jets. After which India will become a superpower in the sea.
