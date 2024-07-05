Advertisement
960 policemen deployed on Jammu-Kashmir border

Jul 05, 2024
Reasi attack update: Jammu and Kashmir Police has deployed 960 newly trained police personnel on the border to increase security after the recent terrorist attacks. According to Jammu and Kashmir DGP RR Swan, there has been a great improvement in security in the last three-four years. Stone pelting, recruitment of local terrorists and attacks have reduced significantly. Shops are now open in the valley and business continues as usual. However, foreign terrorists are still trying to destabilize the area. Infiltration attempts are continuing especially from the river and drain areas of the border. Some local people are also accused of helping the nursing home.

