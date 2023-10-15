trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675762
9th day of Israel war, watch ZEE News' EXCLUSIVE report from ground zero

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Today is the 9th day of war between Israel and Hamas. So far 2329 people have died in Gaza.. Earlier the news came that after Israel's threat, migration of people from Gaza Strip has started.
