A high speed bus hit a car in Greater Noida, 4 people including a woman injured

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

The havoc of high speed was witnessed in Greater Noida of UP, adjacent to Delhi. A high speed roadways bus hit a car. Due to which 4 people including a woman sitting in the car got injured. CCTV video of the entire accident has surfaced. After the collision, the driver of the roadways bus fled.