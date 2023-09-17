trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663466
A massive fire broke out in Ring Hotel in Mussoorie, horrifying pictures of the fire came.

Sep 17, 2023
Uttarakhand Breaking: A massive fire broke out in the Ring Hotel in Mussoorie, horrifying pictures of the fire have come from the hotel. Let us tell you that the fire has spread to many rooms of the hotel. Many vehicles parked nearby also caught fire.
