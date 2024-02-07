trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718619
NewsVideos
videoDetails

A massive fire has broken out in Betul of MP

|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Follow Us
Many people lost their lives in the explosion in a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. At the same time, now another big news is coming out from Madhya Pradesh. A massive fire has broken out in Betul, MP. Due to which many shops were burnt.

All Videos

BJP may cancel the tickets of many MPs in UP for lok sabha election
Play Icon16:42
BJP may cancel the tickets of many MPs in UP for lok sabha election
two year old child had fallen into the Bolwell in Jamnagar
Play Icon00:53
 two year old child had fallen into the Bolwell in Jamnagar
BJP MLA made big claim regarding UCC in Rajasthan
Play Icon00:41
BJP MLA made big claim regarding UCC in Rajasthan
VIRAL VIDEO: Kashmiri Twin Sisters' Enchanting Anantnag Snowfall Report!
Play Icon01:00
VIRAL VIDEO: Kashmiri Twin Sisters' Enchanting Anantnag Snowfall Report!
Another Indian Origin Student attacked in America
Play Icon05:39
Another Indian Origin Student attacked in America

Trending Videos

BJP may cancel the tickets of many MPs in UP for lok sabha election
play icon16:42
BJP may cancel the tickets of many MPs in UP for lok sabha election
two year old child had fallen into the Bolwell in Jamnagar
play icon0:53
two year old child had fallen into the Bolwell in Jamnagar
BJP MLA made big claim regarding UCC in Rajasthan
play icon0:41
BJP MLA made big claim regarding UCC in Rajasthan
VIRAL VIDEO: Kashmiri Twin Sisters' Enchanting Anantnag Snowfall Report!
play icon1:0
VIRAL VIDEO: Kashmiri Twin Sisters' Enchanting Anantnag Snowfall Report!
Another Indian Origin Student attacked in America
play icon5:39
Another Indian Origin Student attacked in America