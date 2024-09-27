videoDetails

A temple whose security is entrusted to ghosts?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 02:34 PM IST

Now we will talk about a unique temple whose architects are ghosts. And the guards are also ghosts. Yes, a temple about which it is said that it was built by ghosts and ghosts protect it. And as soon as night falls, an impenetrable security cover is set up there. This temple is in Vrindavan. And it is said that in the ancient history of Mathura, one of the two most magnificent temples is the same temple. Which is considered to be associated with ghosts. It is said that even Aurangzeb was scared of this temple associated with Lord Krishna. Which is this temple whose protection is in the hands of ghosts?