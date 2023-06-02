NewsVideos
A terrorist killed in an encounter with the army in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
A terrorist has been killed in an encounter with the army in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. It is being told that the army had received information about the hiding of two terrorists in a house in Rajouri. After which the army took action and killed a terrorist.

