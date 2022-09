A tiff to remember: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal vs Gujarat Cops

After addressing a town hall organized specifically to address auto drivers’ concerns, AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took off for dinner at an auto-rickshaw driver's home. Citing security reasons, Gujarat Police did this...

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 09:45 AM IST

After addressing a town hall organized specifically to address auto drivers’ concerns, AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took off for dinner at an auto-rickshaw driver's home. Citing security reasons, Gujarat Police did this...