videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Report on Ranchi's 'Haunted' Village

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 04:12 PM IST

Today we will talk about a village in Ranchi where ghosts rule every house. The streets of this village are dominated by ghosts, and the residents and visitors here live in constant fear. This mysterious and scary atmosphere is affecting the lifestyle of the village.