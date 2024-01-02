trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705168
A Tour Of Lord Rama Idol Sculptor Arun Yogiraj's Mysuru Home: Love What You Do, Do What You Love

Jan 02, 2024
Journey into the artistic realm as we unveil visuals from the residence of sculptor Arun Yogiraj in Mysuru, Karnataka. A masterpiece in the making, Arun Yogiraj's skillful hands have crafted an exquisite idol of Lord Rama, destined for installation in the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The images capture the intricate details and devotion embedded in every stroke of the sculptor's chisel. This idol, a symbol of artistry and reverence, is a testament to the craftsmanship that brings divinity to life. As the idol prepares for its sacred journey to Ayodhya, it carries not just the weight of stone but the essence of devotion and cultural heritage.

