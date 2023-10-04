trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670644
“Aaj dusra Gujarati beta aapki samridhi keliye aaya hai”: PM Modi in Telangana

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
While addressing a public rally on October 03, the Prime Minister recalled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said, “You must remember the rule of Nizam....The country had attained independence but Hyderabad and all these areas were yet to gain independence. Nizam had created hurdles. A Gujarati son - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel showed strength and cemented your independence. Today, the other Gujarati son has come for your development, your welfare.”
