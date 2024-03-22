Advertisement
Aam Aadmi Protests against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party is protesting against arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy scam case. The protest is taking place outside BJP Office. To know more about the same, watch this report.

