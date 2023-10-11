trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674125
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Aamir Khan Returns With 'Sitare Zameen Par', Similar Theme To 'Taare Zameen Par' Film

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 09:41 PM IST
The name of the next movie, Sitare Zameen Par, has been disclosed by actor Aamir Khan. Aamir claimed the movie had a similar tone to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par in an interview.
Follow Us

All Videos

EC changes Rajasthan polling date
play icon2:0
EC changes Rajasthan polling date
Israel Palestine Attack: Israel को मिला World Leaders का समर्थन, America, Britain, India आए साथ
play icon5:10
Israel Palestine Attack: Israel को मिला World Leaders का समर्थन, America, Britain, India आए साथ
World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad Crime Branch Busts Fake Ticket Racket, 4 Arrested | India Vs Pakistan
play icon2:53
World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad Crime Branch Busts Fake Ticket Racket, 4 Arrested | India Vs Pakistan
World Cup 2023: To
play icon2:18
World Cup 2023: To "Brothers And Sisters" In Gaza, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan Dedicates His Victory
“Kill Hamas” Israeli Dad Vows To Get Revenge After Terrorists Gravely Hurt His Child
play icon3:31
“Kill Hamas” Israeli Dad Vows To Get Revenge After Terrorists Gravely Hurt His Child

Trending Videos

EC changes Rajasthan polling date
play icon2:0
EC changes Rajasthan polling date
Israel Palestine Attack: Israel को मिला World Leaders का समर्थन, America, Britain, India आए साथ
play icon5:10
Israel Palestine Attack: Israel को मिला World Leaders का समर्थन, America, Britain, India आए साथ
World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad Crime Branch Busts Fake Ticket Racket, 4 Arrested | India Vs Pakistan
play icon2:53
World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad Crime Branch Busts Fake Ticket Racket, 4 Arrested | India Vs Pakistan
World Cup 2023: To
play icon2:18
World Cup 2023: To "Brothers And Sisters" In Gaza, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan Dedicates His Victory
“Kill Hamas” Israeli Dad Vows To Get Revenge After Terrorists Gravely Hurt His Child
play icon3:31
“Kill Hamas” Israeli Dad Vows To Get Revenge After Terrorists Gravely Hurt His Child
Entertainment videos,