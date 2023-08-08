trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646160
AAP comes forward in support of Raghav Chadha

Aug 08, 2023
Raghav Chadha News: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha made a direct attack on BJP regarding 'Delhi Service Bill' in Rajya Sabha. Raghav Chadha said that BJP has always talked about giving full statehood to Delhi.This bill serves to destroy the struggle of Atal ji, Advani ji, Khurana ji and Sushma ji. I want to tell Amit Shah ji that don't become a Nehruwadi, become an Advaniwadi. For the last 6 years BJP is continuously losing and BJP will not win in next 25 years also. After which the controversy broke out. Now the Aam Aadmi Party has come to the rescue of Raghav Chadha.

