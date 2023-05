videoDetails

AAP hails SC verdict on Centre-Delhi services row

| Updated: May 11, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

In a major win for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over services except for public order, police and land. The five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud delivered a unanimous verdict and said that the elected government needs to have control over the administration.