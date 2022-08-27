AAP holds protest against BJP over CBI raid at residence of Manish Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party on August 27 held a protest against the BJP over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The CBI on August 19 conducted raids at multiple locations across several states including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence, in connection with Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

