AAP issues Whip on Delhi Ordinance Bill

|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Centre Ordinance On Delhi Government: The bill related to the posting and transfer of officers in Delhi will be presented in the House today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah can introduce this bill in the House. With the introduction of this bill in the House, there will be the biggest test of opposition unity as Aam Aadmi Party founder Arvind Kejriwal mobilized support in different states for this ordinance. Many parties including Congress have promised that they are with you against this ordinance. AAP has issued a whip in this regard.

