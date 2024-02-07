trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718712
NewsVideos
videoDetails

AAP leader Atishi Marlena made serious allegations against ED

|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Follow Us
Hearing on ED's complaint regarding Arvind Kejriwal not coming on five summons was held in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. During the hearing, ED's lawyer presented his side regarding which the court will give its verdict today at 4 pm. Meanwhile, now Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena has made big allegations against ED.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Food Blogger Exposes Unhygienic Practices in Kanpur Bread Making Factory
Play Icon00:47
VIRAL VIDEO: Food Blogger Exposes Unhygienic Practices in Kanpur Bread Making Factory
Chandra Babu Naidu may join NDA
Play Icon04:44
Chandra Babu Naidu may join NDA
Attempt to break into the security of Home Ministry
Play Icon02:20
Attempt to break into the security of Home Ministry
Delhi Police on alert regarding riots before Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon00:35
Delhi Police on alert regarding riots before Lok Sabha elections
Akhilesh Yadav Joins Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Starting from Raebareli
Play Icon00:29
Akhilesh Yadav Joins Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Starting from Raebareli

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Food Blogger Exposes Unhygienic Practices in Kanpur Bread Making Factory
play icon0:47
VIRAL VIDEO: Food Blogger Exposes Unhygienic Practices in Kanpur Bread Making Factory
Chandra Babu Naidu may join NDA
play icon4:44
Chandra Babu Naidu may join NDA
Attempt to break into the security of Home Ministry
play icon2:20
Attempt to break into the security of Home Ministry
Delhi Police on alert regarding riots before Lok Sabha elections
play icon0:35
Delhi Police on alert regarding riots before Lok Sabha elections
Akhilesh Yadav Joins Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Starting from Raebareli
play icon0:29
Akhilesh Yadav Joins Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Starting from Raebareli