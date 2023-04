videoDetails

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh retaliates BJP's allegations

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

The BJP has alleged that Rs 45 crore has been spent on the renovation of Kejriwal's official bungalow. A political tussle has arisen over the rejuvenation of Arvind Kejriwal's bungalow. Now on this issue, Sanjay Singh raised questions in the press conference regarding the expenses of BJP and Prime Minister Modi's bungalow.