trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718187
NewsVideos
videoDetails

AAP Minister Atishi Challenges ED Amidst Ongoing Raids: No Concrete Evidence Found in Two Years

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us
Delhi Minister Atishi has spoken out against the ongoing raids on AAP leaders, citing a lack of concrete evidence in the alleged liquor scam investigations. According to her, despite numerous raids over the past two years, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has failed to recover any funds, and the courts have repeatedly requested the presentation of evidence. The statement raises questions about the progress and validity of the investigations.

All Videos

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir
Play Icon3:27
Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir
Big victory for Hindus at 'Lakshagrih' of Baghpat
Play Icon14:42
Big victory for Hindus at 'Lakshagrih' of Baghpat
ED Raids AAP MP ND Gupta's Residence in Delhi Amid Money Laundering Probe
Play Icon0:35
ED Raids AAP MP ND Gupta's Residence in Delhi Amid Money Laundering Probe
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon5:21
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Gyanvapi Case Update: Hearing in High Court on puja in Gyanvapi basement
Play Icon4:34
Gyanvapi Case Update: Hearing in High Court on puja in Gyanvapi basement

Trending Videos

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir
play icon3:27
Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir
Big victory for Hindus at 'Lakshagrih' of Baghpat
play icon14:42
Big victory for Hindus at 'Lakshagrih' of Baghpat
ED Raids AAP MP ND Gupta's Residence in Delhi Amid Money Laundering Probe
play icon0:35
ED Raids AAP MP ND Gupta's Residence in Delhi Amid Money Laundering Probe
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:21
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Gyanvapi Case Update: Hearing in High Court on puja in Gyanvapi basement
play icon4:34
Gyanvapi Case Update: Hearing in High Court on puja in Gyanvapi basement