AAP MLAs Protest Against Arrest Of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi, alongside AAP MLAs, stage a protest at the Delhi Assembly against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate. The demonstration underscores growing tensions over the legal actions taken against the CM.

