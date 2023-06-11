NewsVideos
AAP rally in Delhi, BJP put up posters against Kejriwal

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
The central government has brought an ordinance regarding the right of transfer and posting of officers in Delhi. In protest against this, Kejriwal is going to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan today i.e. on June 11. On the other hand, BJP has also started a poster war against AAP.

