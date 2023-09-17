trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663684
"Aap Thande Kyu Pad Gaye" PM Modi's Remark At Yashobhoomi Caused Crowd To Erupt In Laughter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 makes his audience burst into laughter, while he was addressing the crowd about the products made by Vishwakarma workers, crowd burst into laughter at Yashobhoomi as PM Modi asks “Aap thande kyu pad gaye…”
