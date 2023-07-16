trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636351
AAP took a big decision in PAC meeting, welcomed the announcement of Congress

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
The ongoing PAC meeting on the ordinance at CM Arvind Kejriwal's house has now ended. After which 'AAP' leader Raghav Chadha has kept big things in front of the media. In which he has given a big statement on Congress.
