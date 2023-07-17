trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636488
AAP top leaders arrive for PAC meeting ahead of Opposition meeting in Bengaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party called a PAC meeting on July 15, ahead of the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru. AAP top leaders arrived at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to attend the meeting. The meeting is held to make a decision for participation in Bengaluru's opposition meeting. The Opposition meeting in Bengaluru is scheduled on July 17 and 18.
