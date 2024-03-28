Advertisement
AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest Of Delhi CM At ITO Metro Station

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
At the ITO Delhi Metro Station, a group of AAP workers staged a protest and distributed leaflets condemning the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The demonstrators voiced their dissent against the arrest, highlighting it as an act of political vendetta. The protest signifies the growing tension and political turmoil surrounding the arrest, with AAP supporters actively advocating for Kejriwal's release.

