Aapka Sawal: Exclusive Report on Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 02:36 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: ED has claimed in the PMLA court that Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the liquor scam. He is the one who has benefited the South Lobby. He himself had demanded a bribe of Rs 100 crore in return for the benefit.

