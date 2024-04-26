videoDetails

Aapka Sawal: TMC, Congress competing over appeasement politics?

Sonam | Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 11:44 PM IST

Aapka Sawal: Jinn and infiltrators in the 2024 elections, is Owaisi upset because of this? Yesterday Asaduddin Owaisi was in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You all know about Owaisi that he has been trying to portray himself as the only messiah of Muslims in the country. This time he called mafia Mukhtar Ansari a martyr. By the way, Zee News has been raising its voice against the idea of calling criminals martyrs. Therefore there is no need to give importance to this issue. But I will definitely show you what answer he gave to PM Modi's statement about Muslims. This time, the big thing is that the entire election campaign of the second phase focused on Muslims. Imagine, after the launch of the Congress manifesto, first the issue of Muslim League came up and then the talk of Mangalsutra came up. After that, the rhetoric on Muslim reservation continued for three days and today along with Sharia, Jinn is also trending in the political riots. Amit Shah alleged that Congress wants to remove the Constitution and implement Sharia. So Giriraj Singh described Owaisi as a genie and said that he is a big threat to the country. See, how the issue of appeasement is going on in the elections?