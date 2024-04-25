Advertisement
Aapka Sawal: Why is Pakistan’s Nawaz Sharif on a visit to China?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 02:06 AM IST
When the President of Iran was in Pakistan. At the same time, former PM of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif left for China from Pakistan..The claim is that Nawaz Sharif has gone to China on a private visit..

