AAP's rally against Centre's ordinance, Kejriwal said - Dictatorship has to be ended

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
AAP's big rally is being held today at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against the Centre's ordinance. Addressing during this, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that dictatorship has to be ended. This movement is to save the constitution. A movement has been started to save the constitution

