About 3000 mobile phones of Atiq Ahmed's henchmen closed

| Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

In the Umesh Pal murder case, around 3000 mobile phones of Atiq Ahmed's henchmen have been switched off. On the other hand, the police is continuously searching for Shaista Parveen. Know in detail in this report how far the investigation of Umesh Pal case has reached.