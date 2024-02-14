trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721266
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: Exclusive Video from Hindu Mandir

Sonam|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. The name of this temple is BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir. Before the inauguration, Zee News reached the temple in Abu Dhabi. The beauty of Swami Narayan Temple is worth seeing.

All Videos

Watch PM Modi's Full Speech at World Government Summit In UAE
Play Icon10:07
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech at World Government Summit In UAE
VIRAL VIDEO: Valentine's Day Celebration Takes Unexpected Turn as College Couple Surprises Everyone
Play Icon00:20
VIRAL VIDEO: Valentine's Day Celebration Takes Unexpected Turn as College Couple Surprises Everyone
Now farmers announced 'Rail Roko Andolan'
Play Icon02:54
Now farmers announced 'Rail Roko Andolan'
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made a big claim about Congress
Play Icon00:35
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made a big claim about Congress
Pakistan New PM: Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto's Parties agree to new Pak Government
Play Icon14:41
Pakistan New PM: Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto's Parties agree to new Pak Government

Trending Videos

Watch PM Modi's Full Speech at World Government Summit In UAE
play icon10:7
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech at World Government Summit In UAE
VIRAL VIDEO: Valentine's Day Celebration Takes Unexpected Turn as College Couple Surprises Everyone
play icon0:20
VIRAL VIDEO: Valentine's Day Celebration Takes Unexpected Turn as College Couple Surprises Everyone
Now farmers announced 'Rail Roko Andolan'
play icon2:54
Now farmers announced 'Rail Roko Andolan'
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made a big claim about Congress
play icon0:35
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made a big claim about Congress
Pakistan New PM: Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto's Parties agree to new Pak Government
play icon14:41
Pakistan New PM: Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto's Parties agree to new Pak Government