Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ABVP leads in JNU Students Union elections

Sonam|Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
JNU University Student Union Election 2024 Update: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad i.e. ABVP is leading in the JNU Student Union elections. ABVP is leading in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union elections for the posts of President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Meeting Underway At PM Modi's Residence
Play Icon03:34
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Meeting Underway At PM Modi's Residence
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: Delhi CM issues first order from custody
Play Icon02:46
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: Delhi CM issues first order from custody
Badhir News: 'Lalu Yadav will first give ticket to his family', says Giriraj Singh
Play Icon03:45
Badhir News: 'Lalu Yadav will first give ticket to his family', says Giriraj Singh
Defence minister Rajnath Singh celebrates Holi with Soldiers in Leh
Play Icon04:51
Defence minister Rajnath Singh celebrates Holi with Soldiers in Leh
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'NDA will have a huge victory...' Says Lalan Singh
Play Icon03:02
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'NDA will have a huge victory...' Says Lalan Singh

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Meeting Underway At PM Modi's Residence
play icon3:34
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Meeting Underway At PM Modi's Residence
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: Delhi CM issues first order from custody
play icon2:46
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: Delhi CM issues first order from custody
Badhir News: 'Lalu Yadav will first give ticket to his family', says Giriraj Singh
play icon3:45
Badhir News: 'Lalu Yadav will first give ticket to his family', says Giriraj Singh
Defence minister Rajnath Singh celebrates Holi with Soldiers in Leh
play icon4:51
Defence minister Rajnath Singh celebrates Holi with Soldiers in Leh
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'NDA will have a huge victory...' Says Lalan Singh
play icon3:2
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'NDA will have a huge victory...' Says Lalan Singh