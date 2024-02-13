trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721044
Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences Held Star-Studded Luncheon To Celebrate Oscar Nominees

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 09:30 PM IST
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences held a star-studded luncheon on Monday (February 12) to celebrate this year's Oscar nominees. Nominees in all categories walked the red carpet, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr. from the atomic bomb blockbuster 'Oppenheimer,' which has the most nominations and is the frontrunner for the prestigious Best Picture trophy.

