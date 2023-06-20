NewsVideos
Accident during Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, 9 people injured after balcony of building fell

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
RATH YATRA BREAKING: There has been a major accident during the Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, it is being told that 9 people were injured when the balcony of the building collapsed while watching the Rath Yatra in Dariapur area of ​​Ahmedabad. All the injured have been taken to the hospital.

