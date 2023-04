videoDetails

Accuse Samar Singh in Akanksha Dubey Case appear in court today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh has been arrested by the police in the death case of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey. According to the information, Samar Singh has been arrested by the police from Varanasi. Samar Singh will be produced in Varanasi court today