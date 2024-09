videoDetails

Accused arrested for bomb threat to Ram temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 01:02 PM IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir News: A big revelation has been made today regarding the threat of bombing the Ram temple. The police arrested the accused who made the threat, Mohammad Maqsood, from Bhagalpur in Bihar. Maqsood had posted threatening messages on Facebook and WhatsApp. According to the police, shocking evidence has been found in the initial investigation.