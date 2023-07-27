trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641044
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Accused Gangster Vikram Brar arrested,from UAE

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
gangster Vikram Brar has been caught by the NIA. NIA arrested Vikram Brar from UAE. Vikram Brar was involved in threatening Salman Khan and in the Moosewala murder case.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how the house will donate wheat to the people of these zodiac signs
play icon3:2
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how the house will donate wheat to the people of these zodiac signs
IMD issues Heavy Rain Alert for next three days
play icon1:5
IMD issues Heavy Rain Alert for next three days
Gangster Vikram Brar arrested from UAE in Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case
play icon0:49
Gangster Vikram Brar arrested from UAE in Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case
NIA achieves big success, arrests Vikram Brar in Sidhu Moose Wala Case
play icon13:28
NIA achieves big success, arrests Vikram Brar in Sidhu Moose Wala Case
Part of Under-construction Srinivasa Setu Flyover collapses in Tirupati
play icon0:49
Part of Under-construction Srinivasa Setu Flyover collapses in Tirupati
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how the house will donate wheat to the people of these zodiac signs
play icon3:2
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how the house will donate wheat to the people of these zodiac signs
IMD issues Heavy Rain Alert for next three days
play icon1:5
IMD issues Heavy Rain Alert for next three days
Gangster Vikram Brar arrested from UAE in Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case
play icon0:49
Gangster Vikram Brar arrested from UAE in Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case
NIA achieves big success, arrests Vikram Brar in Sidhu Moose Wala Case
play icon13:28
NIA achieves big success, arrests Vikram Brar in Sidhu Moose Wala Case
Part of Under-construction Srinivasa Setu Flyover collapses in Tirupati
play icon0:49
Part of Under-construction Srinivasa Setu Flyover collapses in Tirupati
vikram brar arrested,vikram brar gangster,Sidhu Moosewala murder case,Sidhu Moose Wala murder,Sidhu Moose Wala murder case,Sidhu Moosewala murder,Sidhu Moosewala,moosewala murder case,sidhu moosewala murder case update,sidhu moosewala murder news,lawrence bishnoi sidhu moose wala murder,Sidhu Moosewala case,sidhu moose wala case lawrence,murder case sidhu moosewala,moose wala murder case,sidhu moose wala murder update,