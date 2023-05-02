NewsVideos
videoDetails

Accused in the Morinda sacrilege incident passes away at the Mansa Civil Hospital from breathing problems

|Updated: May 02, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Morinda sacrilege case accused Jasvir Singh alias Jassi died on May 02 at Mansa Civil Hospital. The accused was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest discomfort and breathing. He was lodged in Mansa’s Tamkot Jail and was shifted from Rupnagar to Mansa on April 29. A case was registered against him under sections 295A, 307, and 323 of the IPC.Dr Ishan said, “Jasvir Singh was shifted to Mansa Civil Hospital. He was admitted to Mansa Civil Hospital by Jail Department. His condition worsened around 8:30 pm and he complained of chest pain and difficulty breathing. Despite our best efforts we could not save him.”

