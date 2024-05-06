Advertisement
Acharya Pramod Krishnam makes huge remark on Ram Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Pramod Krishnam is angry over his recent expulsion from Congress for 6 years amid Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Pramod Krishnam has launched scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over Ram Temple.

