Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2746755
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Acharya Pramod Krishnam's big claim on Priyanka and Congress

Sonam|Updated: May 05, 2024, 12:40 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
After Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has now also filed nomination for Rae Bareli seat of UP for the Lok Sabha elections. There was talk of Priyanka Gandhi contesting elections from this seat. In such a situation, now Acharya Pramod Krishnam has made big claims regarding Rahul's nomination from Rae Bareli and Congress

All Videos

Clash between BJP and TMC workers in Bengal
Play Icon04:44
Clash between BJP and TMC workers in Bengal
Tejashwi Yadav's big comment on Sanatan Dharma
Play Icon03:38
Tejashwi Yadav's big comment on Sanatan Dharma
Panic after finding unclaimed bag in Delhi's Connaught Place
Play Icon05:38
Panic after finding unclaimed bag in Delhi's Connaught Place
Madhavi Lata accuses Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon01:47
Madhavi Lata accuses Rahul Gandhi
Mussoorie Road Accident: Five students die after major accident in Dehradun
Play Icon00:44
Mussoorie Road Accident: Five students die after major accident in Dehradun

Trending Videos

Clash between BJP and TMC workers in Bengal
play icon4:44
Clash between BJP and TMC workers in Bengal
Tejashwi Yadav's big comment on Sanatan Dharma
play icon3:38
Tejashwi Yadav's big comment on Sanatan Dharma
Panic after finding unclaimed bag in Delhi's Connaught Place
play icon5:38
Panic after finding unclaimed bag in Delhi's Connaught Place
Madhavi Lata accuses Rahul Gandhi
play icon1:47
Madhavi Lata accuses Rahul Gandhi
Mussoorie Road Accident: Five students die after major accident in Dehradun
play icon0:44
Mussoorie Road Accident: Five students die after major accident in Dehradun