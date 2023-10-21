trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678342
Action against Canada, tension for America!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
There is a dispute going on between India and Canada regarding the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Now America has once again jumped on this issue. Biden has expressed concern over the return of 41 diplomats to Canada.
