"Actions of few do not..." Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Khalistan extremism

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau held bilateral talks with PM Modi on the sidelines of G20 Leaders’ Summit. As he visited India for G20 Summit, he asserted that PM Modi discussed Khalistani extremism issues with him. Reacting to it, Justin Trudeau said that “actions of a few do not represent the entire community or Canada”.
