Actor Prakash Raj Shredded On Twitter For Mocking India's Moon Mission | Chandrayaan 3

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
A recent post by actor Prakash Raj on India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 has sparked outrage on social media. The 58-year-old's illustration of an old Malayali joke about a tea seller on the Moon has been seen by some on X, formerly known as Twitter, as a sarcastic and derogatory swipe at the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
