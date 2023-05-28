NewsVideos
Actor Shah Rukh Khan describes new Parliament House as the 'new home of hope'.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:28 AM IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan described the new Parliament House as the 'new home of hope'. By giving his voice on the video, he said that a new Parliament House for a new India.

