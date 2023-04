videoDetails

Actress Chrisann Pereira Jailed In Sharjah Over Drug Trafficking Charges | Zee News English

| Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

Actress Chrisann Pereira Jailed In Sharjah Over Drug Trafficking Charges | Zee News English Actress Chrisann Pereira, who has featured in movies like Batla House and Sadak 2 was arrested in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) over two weeks back and is currently lodged in Sharjah Central Jail on drug-trafficking charges. Her family, however, cries foul and claims that she has been framed.