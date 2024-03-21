Advertisement
Actress Priyanka Chopra visits Ayodhya with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, along with her husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Jonas arrived in Ayodhya yesterday. Dressed in a yellow saree, Priyanka visited Ramlala Temple in full traditional style.

